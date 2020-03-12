Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati postpone wedding due to coronavirus threat

Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati postponed their upcoming wedding on March 14 due fo the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic.

The wedding was supposed to take place on at Shangri-La at the Fort Hotel in Bonifacio Global City.

“As much as we want to celebrate our love with our family and friends, in light of the recent situation we have decided to postpone our wedding as we do not want to put anyone at risk,” Gutierrez said in an Instagram post.

The actor also thanked those who even flew just to attend their wedding.

“Thank you so much to those who flew in and to everyone who worked so hard for our special day. We only wish good health for everyone and we hope to celebrate with you as soon as things get better. Much love, Richard & Sarah,” he added.

Three Presidents were invited in the couple’s wedding together with Kapamilya big bosses.