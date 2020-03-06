Sunday, March 8, 2020

Mar 06 20, 2:52 pm

At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally

Mar 08 2020

There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...

Philippine weather bureau records high temperature

Mar 08 2020

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...

Share226
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
226 Shares

Erwan Heussaff throws shade at reporter who broke news of daughter’s birth

by | Entertainment

Mar. 06, 20 | 2:52 pm

Celebrity vlogger Erwan Heussaff appeared piqued at a “reporter” who broke the news that wife Anne Curtis gave birth last March 2.

“P.S her name is Dahlia Amélie, in case some reporter decides to “break the ‘news'” again,” Heussaff wrote in his Instagram account.


The Kapamilya host gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Australia last March 2, but it is only today that the couple officially announced the news together.

It is not known who Heussaff was referring to. Entertainment portal pep.ph said they were one of the first media outlets who broke the news, quoting Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, who spoke with Erwan’s brother-in-law Nico Bolzico.

Aside from PEP.ph, Philippine Star columnist Ricky Lo also broke the news in is Instagram account.

Despite this apparent premature public announcement, the new father couldn’t contain his joy over the birth of their first-born.

“I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day. I also had no idea that I could fall even more in love with my wife. Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and in labor. I will forever be in her debt,” he wrote.

He likewise paid tribute to all mothers: “P.P. S hug your mothers.”

Jobs

Latest News

LOOK: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli move to new home

LOOK: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli move to new home

Mar 8, 2020

After their controversial wedding last February 20, the newlywed couple, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have moved to their new home. ABS-CBN news anchor Karen Davila confirmed this through an Instagram story she shared together with the couple and Viva boss Vic...

At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally

At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally

Mar 8, 2020

There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...

Philippine weather bureau records high temperature

Philippine weather bureau records high temperature

Mar 8, 2020

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
‘Timeless beauty’ Dawn Zulueta celebrates 51st birthday
Published On  March 6, 2020
Anne Curtis introduces daughter Dahlia Amélie Heussaff
Published On  March 6, 2020
Jay Sonza calls Kim Chiu’s shooting story ‘scripted’
Published On  March 6, 2020
Close