Erwan Heussaff throws shade at reporter who broke news of daughter’s birth

Pope Francis resorted to livestreaming to deliver his Sunday prayer as threat of the coronavirus outbreak continues in Italy. The 83-year-old church leader made history after deciding to use technology instead of delivering his prayer at St. Peter’s Square. READ ALSO:...
At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally
There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...
Philippine weather bureau records high temperature
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...
LOOK: 4th Filipina domestic worker tested positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong
The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has confirmed that a fourth Filipina domestic worker has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday. “She is in good spirits and not showing any symptoms,” the Philippine Consulate said in a...
Celebrity vlogger Erwan Heussaff appeared piqued at a “reporter” who broke the news that wife Anne Curtis gave birth last March 2.
“P.S her name is Dahlia Amélie, in case some reporter decides to “break the ‘news'” again,” Heussaff wrote in his Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
Our beautiful little daughter was born on March 2, 2020. I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day. I also had no idea that I could fall even more in love with my wife. Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and in labor. I will forever be in her debt. P.S her name is Dahlia Amélie, in case some reporter decides to “break the ‘news'” again. P. P. S hug your mothers. #girldad
The Kapamilya host gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Australia last March 2, but it is only today that the couple officially announced the news together.
It is not known who Heussaff was referring to. Entertainment portal pep.ph said they were one of the first media outlets who broke the news, quoting Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, who spoke with Erwan’s brother-in-law Nico Bolzico.
Aside from PEP.ph, Philippine Star columnist Ricky Lo also broke the news in is Instagram account.
Despite this apparent premature public announcement, the new father couldn’t contain his joy over the birth of their first-born.
“I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day. I also had no idea that I could fall even more in love with my wife. Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and in labor. I will forever be in her debt,” he wrote.
He likewise paid tribute to all mothers: “P.P. S hug your mothers.”
