Erwan Heussaff throws shade at reporter who broke news of daughter’s birth

Celebrity vlogger Erwan Heussaff appeared piqued at a “reporter” who broke the news that wife Anne Curtis gave birth last March 2.

“P.S her name is Dahlia Amélie, in case some reporter decides to “break the ‘news'” again,” Heussaff wrote in his Instagram account.



The Kapamilya host gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Australia last March 2, but it is only today that the couple officially announced the news together.

It is not known who Heussaff was referring to. Entertainment portal pep.ph said they were one of the first media outlets who broke the news, quoting Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, who spoke with Erwan’s brother-in-law Nico Bolzico.

Aside from PEP.ph, Philippine Star columnist Ricky Lo also broke the news in is Instagram account.

Despite this apparent premature public announcement, the new father couldn’t contain his joy over the birth of their first-born.

“I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day. I also had no idea that I could fall even more in love with my wife. Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and in labor. I will forever be in her debt,” he wrote.

He likewise paid tribute to all mothers: “P.P. S hug your mothers.”