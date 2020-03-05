Kim Chiu recalls traumatic shooting experience: Para akong nasa Probinsyano

Despite experiencing trauma after a shooting incident involving her van and her team on Wednesday with still unidentified gunmen, actress Kim Chiu couldn’t help but make fun of it.

“Para akong nasa ‘Ang Probinsyano’ Chiu told ABS-CBN News.

“Sa TV o pelikula ko lang nakikita mga ganitong eksena pwede pala sa totoong buhay,” she added.

In the same interview, the actress also explained why she decided to continue with her taping despite the incident.

“Hindi ko rin alam eh. Adrenaline rush siguro? Pero after two scenes isa-isa na naglapitan sa akin mga tao doo na nag-sink in,” she added.

Chiu also met with the executives of the Kapamilya network and she was able to get her lawyer to handle the case.

“Sana mahuli na kung sino man ang gumawa nito,” she said.

