Sarah’s bodyguard settles dispute with Matteo, accepts P200,000 from Viva

The conflict between the bodyguard of Sarah Geronimo and her husband Matteo Guidicelli has finally reached a settlement after the head of VIVA agency intervened to settle the rift.

Jerry Tamara initially demanded P1.5 million as payment for damages after Guidicelli had allegedly punched him during the couple’s private wedding last February 20.

Tamara then settled his differences with Guidicelli through Viva Entertainment according to TV and radio host Raffy Tulfo.

On Monday, Viva boss Vic Del Rosario was seen helping to resolve the conflict with Tamara.

Viva said that Tamara has received Php200,000 as form of settlement on the issue.

Tamara’s move means that he will no longer go to court and file a case against Guidicelli.

“Sana maayos na ito Raffy kasi si Sarah ang naapektuhan diyan, e. Siyempre, pati problema sa nanay niya hindi pa naayos, tapos ito pa,” Del Rosario said.

Tamara also informed Tulfo that he already accepted the settlement.