WATCH: Gloc-9, Juan Karlos team up for OFW song ‘Sampaguita’

Rap icon Gloc-9 and singer Juan Karlos Labajo have joined forces for a new poignant song dedicated to overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

The ‘Buwan’ singer released a teaser of their collaboration few weeks ago and said that something was being cooked up.

The two singers released on Friday the song titled “Sampaguita”.

It talks about OFW families who bear the brunt of migration of a family member.

An excerpt of the song goes:

“Sa tuwing may okasyon ay wala ako palagi

Kay dami na taon ng kailangan kong mabawi

Nagdaang mga pasko, bagong taon at araw

Ng mga pusong di kita makuhang madalaw

At maabutan man lang ng paborito mong bulaklak

Pag kausap ka’y hindi ko mapigilang maiyak.”

The song is now available on Spotify.

