Kpop artist in quarantine after staff members tests positive for coronavirus

Two passengers of an Australian plane took the extra mile to protect themselves against coronavirus epidemic. In a video posted on Twitter by @Alyss423, two passengers were seen covered with plastic sheets while on board a plane. “[This was] Currently behind me on the...
OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac said that there are no negative signals that the coronavirus disease affects the jobs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Cacdac said that’s it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus will take a toll on jobs...
Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19
The Kuwait Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The total number of infected patients now stands at 56. In a statement, the health ministry urged citizens to avoid large crowds or gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.
Filipina shares experience with discrimination in Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak
A Filipina recounted her experience of discrimination in Italy amid the coronavirus scare. In a Facebook post of Linda Reyes Gregorio, she narrated how she lost her calm when she was discriminated along with her companions by fellow passengers while riding a train in...
Kpop star, Chung Ha, had to undergo quarantine after one of her staff members, who travelled to Italy, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency announced.
In a GMA News report, the scheduled activities of Chung Ha had to be cancelled.
Italy is one of the countries hardest his by the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
The government of Italy has recorded, as of posting, 34 deaths with 3,736 confirmed cases.
The Kpop star’s agency, MNH Entertainment, said she tested negative for COVID-19.
However, they had to follow the regulations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of South Korea. So, she had to be quarantined for 14 days.
Chung Ha was member of I.O.I. and became popular for the songs “Snapping” and “Roller Coaster.”
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved