Kpop artist in quarantine after staff members tests positive for coronavirus

Kpop star, Chung Ha, had to undergo quarantine after one of her staff members, who travelled to Italy, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency announced.

In a GMA News report, the scheduled activities of Chung Ha had to be cancelled.

Italy is one of the countries hardest his by the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The government of Italy has recorded, as of posting, 34 deaths with 3,736 confirmed cases.

The Kpop star’s agency, MNH Entertainment, said she tested negative for COVID-19.

However, they had to follow the regulations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of South Korea. So, she had to be quarantined for 14 days.

Chung Ha was member of I.O.I. and became popular for the songs “Snapping” and “Roller Coaster.”