Jay-R marries longtime girlfriend

Photo Credit: eventsbyamandatirol

King of RnB, Jay-R, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and former GT member Mica Javier on Sunday.

Their Christian wedding was held at The Lind in Boracay. It was attended by some of their closest friends in the showbiz industry as well as their family members.



Coleen Garcia was among the first one who greeted the newly married couple. She even shared on her Instagram stories, the wedding vows of the singer and his wife during the wedding.

“This is true love. We love you guys so much!!!! Sooooo happy for you, and forever here for you both! #JaMica2020,” Coleen wrote.

Fellow singer Kris Lawrence also shared a photo of the wedding and congratulated the couple.

Jaya, Jason Dy, KC Concepcion, Kylie Verzosa, Jake Cuenca and Billy Crawford were among the celebrities who attended the wedding.