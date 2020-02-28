Did Toni Gonzaga’s mother lash out at Mommy Divine?

Did Mommy Pinty really take a swipe at Mommy Divine Geronimo for meddling with her daughter’s life?

Actress and television host Toni Gonzaga clarified that the statement that allegedly came from her mother was “fake”.

In her Instagram stories, Toni shared the screenshot of the YouTube video that quoted her mother and has been circulating on Facebook.

She labeled them with “fake news”.

Toni also asked the public to stop quoting their mother and not to involve her.

She added that their mother was never interviewed nor did she gave an official statement on it.

Earlier this week, two mothers of notable actresses in the industry reacted to the actions of Mrs. Geronimo during her daughter’s wedding.

Veteran actress Jaclyn Jose pointed out in her now deleted Instagram post about how parents should work hard for their children and not the other way around.

She also wanted to remind other parents to let go of their children when the time comes.

Judy Ann Santos’ mother Carol also aired her frank opinion about the issue and said mothers should not get in the way of their children’s choices in life especially when it comes to the ones they’ll be marrying.