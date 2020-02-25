Sarah-Matteo relationship counsellor reveals details on ‘private wedding’

The relationship counsellor of celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidelli for six years has broken her silence and shared what she witnessed during the private wedding.

Letty Fuentes told ABS-CBN in an exclusive interview that it was a Christian wedding and not a civil wedding.

The wedding took place at the Victory Church in Taguig past 6 in the evening of February 20.

Pastor Paolo Punzalan facilitated the wedding rites of the couple.

“She was happy. She was really happy,” Fuentes described Sarah on that day.

Letty confirmed that Sarah’s mother, Divine really made a scene during the wedding. They even hit the floor when they were trying to stop Divine from being hysterical.

Letty added that Divine wanted to slap Matteo due to extreme anger.

“Nanginginig siya. Gusto niyang sampalin si Matteo,” she added.

Letty said that she tried to convince Divine a number of times to allow Sarah to make her decisions.

But at the end of the say, Letty witnessed how happy the couple were during their special day.

“Matteo was crying, he really loves Sarah,” Letty said.