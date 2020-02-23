Julia Barretto happy for Joshua-Janella tandem, will always cheer for ex-bf

Controversial actress Julia Barretto admitted that she is happy with the current track of her career right now.

Julia added that she’s happy with the success of the pairing of ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia and friend Janella Salvador.

“I’m very happy for the two of them. First of all, happy ako for Josh kasi nakaka-maintain siya sa ganung path,” Julia told pep.ph.

“I’m happy also for Janella genuinely. Dati kasi, lagi naming pinag-uusapan yung mga pangarap naming dalawa,” she added.

The actress said that she’s also happy with what Janella has achieved over the years.

“Yung mga gusto naming maabot, gusto naming ma-experience sa mga path na gusto naming mapuntahan. Ngayon also watching her also from afar, being able to do things, proud ako sa kanya. Pinagpe-pray ko rin siya,” Julia said.

She also recalled that she was the cheerleader of Joshua when they were still together.

“I’m very happy for him, I’m very happy as well, like me, na nakakapag-explore din siya at nakakapagtrabaho siya with different leading ladies,” she said.

“We always collaborate and talk about it. We’re excited for each other, and up to this day, I always tell him na ‘I will always be your cheerleader. I will always be cheering for you from afar,” Julia said.