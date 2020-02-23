Julia Barretto happy for Joshua-Janella tandem, will always cheer for ex-bf

A branch of a Filipino bakery in Abu Dhabi has reopened after it was ordered to close shop by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. Reports from The National state that the bakery was able to reopen on January 21, in a mere a few days after the facility...
Kuwait, Bahrain confirm first case of COVID-19
Kuwait and Bahrain reported Monday their first cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Bahrain’s health ministry said a Bahraini national showed symptoms of the virus after traveling from Iran. RELATED STORY: South Korea reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 The...
OFW’s son begs father not to go back to China
A son of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has begged his father to never go back to China after the latter underwent a 14-day quarantine and finally made it back home. The OFW’s family was elated to see their patriarch come home safely so much so that the son asked...
Filipina domestic helper in Hong Kong now cleared for COVID-19, waiting to be discharged
The Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong has confirmed that the first Filipina domestic helper who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is getting better. In a statement released by Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada, the Filipina worker is now...
Controversial actress Julia Barretto admitted that she is happy with the current track of her career right now.
Julia added that she’s happy with the success of the pairing of ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia and friend Janella Salvador.
“I’m very happy for the two of them. First of all, happy ako for Josh kasi nakaka-maintain siya sa ganung path,” Julia told pep.ph.
RELATED STORY: Julia Barretto willing to partner on-screen with Joshua Garcia again but ‘not anytime soon’
“I’m happy also for Janella genuinely. Dati kasi, lagi naming pinag-uusapan yung mga pangarap naming dalawa,” she added.
The actress said that she’s also happy with what Janella has achieved over the years.
“Yung mga gusto naming maabot, gusto naming ma-experience sa mga path na gusto naming mapuntahan. Ngayon also watching her also from afar, being able to do things, proud ako sa kanya. Pinagpe-pray ko rin siya,” Julia said.
READ ON: Julia Barretto says you can be friends with your ex
She also recalled that she was the cheerleader of Joshua when they were still together.
“I’m very happy for him, I’m very happy as well, like me, na nakakapag-explore din siya at nakakapagtrabaho siya with different leading ladies,” she said.
“We always collaborate and talk about it. We’re excited for each other, and up to this day, I always tell him na ‘I will always be your cheerleader. I will always be cheering for you from afar,” Julia said.
Jobs
- Graphic Designer
Jan 24, 2020
- Graphic Designer
Jan 24, 2020
- Barbers
Jan 24, 2020
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved