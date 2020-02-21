Matteo Guidicelli thanks everyone who sent best wishes

Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli thanked everyone who greeted him and Sarah Geronimo on their wedding day.

Matteo, however, denied that there had been an altercation incident during their wedding day.

The actor told entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual over their phone interview for ABS-CBN News that he was surprised about the news that became an instant trending topic on social media.

This came after reports saying that an altercation happened when he suspected that Sarah’s bodyguard had informed Mommy Divine regarding their civil wedding held at a luxury hotel at BGC.

According to PNP Taguig, Sarah’s close-in security named Jerry Tamara filed a blotter against Matteo for punching him on the throat.

