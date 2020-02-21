LOOK: KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde prenup shot in Japan

Couple KZ Tandingan and her soon to be husband TJ Monterde showed their prenuptial photos in Japan.

They both shared on their Instagram accounts a glimpse of their prenup shoot with the sun and the coastline as the background.



Their prenup photos were taken in Tokyo, Japan.

In one of the photos, a wide shot of the couple showed Mt. Fuji at the background.



On KZ’s caption, she wrote: “Wa na ni atrasay. Nagpa kodak na gyud ang mga amaw.” (Wala na itong atrasan. Nagpakuha na ng litrato…)



“Kapit sa ‘king kamay, pagibig ang gabay, —- atin na ang mundo, mahal ko!” TJ wrote on his own Instagram account.



The couple first announced their engagement last December 30, 2019.