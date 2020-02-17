Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Feb 17 20, 6:08 pm

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Feb 19 2020

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...

OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA

Feb 19 2020

Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...

Share25
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
25 Shares

LOOK: Anne Curtis stuns on new maternity photo before giving birth

by | Entertainment

Feb. 17, 20 | 6:08 pm

Anne Curtis and husband Erwan Heussaff are days away before becoming parents.

On her 35th birthday, Anne shared another set of stunning maternity photos taken by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

Anne said she can’t wait to meet her little girl and added that her baby will be the “best gift she has ever received in her life.”

RELATED STORY: Anne Curtis bids goodbye to ‘It’s Showtime ahead of giving birth

“I have been so amazed how my body has changed, created and grown a little human being — I can feel her little hiccups, her big kicks in my ribs and squirming around in me every single day,” she said.

“Not too long ‘til my little girl meets the outside world and she will be the best gift I have ever received in my life,” Anne added.

READ ON: Jasmine Curtis excited to see Anne Curtis’ baby

Anne and Erwan announced they are expecting a child last November.

The couple got married in 2017.

Jobs

Latest News

Ellen Adarna posts cryptic message of being single

Ellen Adarna posts cryptic message of being single

Feb 19, 2020

Is Ellen Adarna single again? In her Instagram stories, Adarna posted a photo collage of different fishes with the caption: “When you’re still single and people tell you there are plenty of fish in the sea, these are the fish.” The cryptic message, as some...

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Feb 19, 2020

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...

Toni Gonzaga shares tips to Alex Gonzaga on married life

Toni Gonzaga shares tips to Alex Gonzaga on married life

Feb 19, 2020

Kapamilya TV host Toni Gonzaga revealed that she had no prior knowledge on her sister Alex’s engagement. She added that it was her husband Paul Soriano who told her that it was strange when Alex’s boyfriend Mikee Morada went on a Hong Kong trip with their parents. “Si...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Heart Evangelista sends gift to viral boy rejected for not eating vegetables
Published On  February 17, 2020
Cristine Reyes changes attitude, no longer ‘a walk out queen’
Published On  February 17, 2020
Angel Locsin, Daniel Padilla, Noli De Castro among top ABS-CBN stockholders in 2019
Published On  February 17, 2020
Close