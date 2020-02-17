LOOK: Anne Curtis stuns on new maternity photo before giving birth

Anne Curtis and husband Erwan Heussaff are days away before becoming parents.

On her 35th birthday, Anne shared another set of stunning maternity photos taken by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

Anne said she can’t wait to meet her little girl and added that her baby will be the “best gift she has ever received in her life.”

“I have been so amazed how my body has changed, created and grown a little human being — I can feel her little hiccups, her big kicks in my ribs and squirming around in me every single day,” she said.

“Not too long ‘til my little girl meets the outside world and she will be the best gift I have ever received in my life,” Anne added.

Anne and Erwan announced they are expecting a child last November.

The couple got married in 2017.