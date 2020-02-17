Cristine Reyes changes attitude, no longer ‘a walk out queen’

Cristine Reyes appeared to have a change of heart during the press conference of her upcoming film ‘Untrue’ with Xian Lim.

She was more friendly and no longer walking away from her interviewers, as per a report from Lionheart.TV

The actress was known for answering for ‘’no comment’ and will give an off-topic answer.

RELATED STORY: Ara Mina welcomes sister Cristine Reyes to club of single moms

Reyes also made her mark with the press for walking out when asked about personal questions.

She had a ‘walk out scene’ during the press conference in 2014 for her movie ‘The Gifted’.

She also walked out in 2018 when she was asked about the status of her love life with ex-husband Ali Khatibi.

READ ON: Cristine Reyes responds to animal cruelty claim in dog sled video

“Siguro over time… magti-thirty-one na ako. Nung mga time na nakilala niyo ako na feisty and all, I was 14, 15, a teenager. You can’t really blame me for those days na hindi ko ma-control ang emotions ko,” Reyes said in an interview.

She added that over the years, she learned to fix herself and choose her battles.

“So over time, natututo ka rin to fix yourself, na hindi naman lahat ng bagay ay kailangang lalabanan mo,” she added.

“Hindi na ako padalus-dalos, hindi na ako nagwu-walk out. Ngayon, mas appreciative na ako na nandito na ulit ako. Mas na-appreciate ko kung ano meron ako di katulad nang dati,” Reyes explained.