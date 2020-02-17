Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Feb 17 20, 4:45 pm

Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Feb 19 2020

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...

OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA

Feb 19 2020

Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...

Cristine Reyes changes attitude, no longer ‘a walk out queen’

by | Entertainment

Feb. 17, 20 | 4:45 pm

Cristine Reyes appeared to have a change of heart during the press conference of her upcoming film ‘Untrue’ with Xian Lim.

She was more friendly and no longer walking away from her interviewers, as per a report from Lionheart.TV

The actress was known for answering for ‘’no comment’ and will give an off-topic answer.

RELATED STORY: Ara Mina welcomes sister Cristine Reyes to club of single moms

Reyes also made her mark with the press for walking out when asked about personal questions.

She had a ‘walk out scene’ during the press conference in 2014 for her movie ‘The Gifted’.

She also walked out in 2018 when she was asked about the status of her love life with ex-husband Ali Khatibi.

READ ON: Cristine Reyes responds to animal cruelty claim in dog sled video

“Siguro over time… magti-thirty-one na ako. Nung mga time na nakilala niyo ako na feisty and all, I was 14, 15, a teenager. You can’t really blame me for those days na hindi ko ma-control ang emotions ko,” Reyes said in an interview.

She added that over the years, she learned to fix herself and choose her battles.

“So over time, natututo ka rin to fix yourself, na hindi naman lahat ng bagay ay kailangang lalabanan mo,” she added.

“Hindi na ako padalus-dalos, hindi na ako nagwu-walk out. Ngayon, mas appreciative na ako na nandito na ulit ako. Mas na-appreciate ko kung ano meron ako di katulad nang dati,” Reyes explained.

Ellen Adarna posts cryptic message of being single

Ellen Adarna posts cryptic message of being single

Feb 19, 2020

Is Ellen Adarna single again? In her Instagram stories, Adarna posted a photo collage of different fishes with the caption: “When you’re still single and people tell you there are plenty of fish in the sea, these are the fish.” The cryptic message, as some...

Toni Gonzaga shares tips to Alex Gonzaga on married life

Toni Gonzaga shares tips to Alex Gonzaga on married life

Feb 19, 2020

Kapamilya TV host Toni Gonzaga revealed that she had no prior knowledge on her sister Alex’s engagement. She added that it was her husband Paul Soriano who told her that it was strange when Alex’s boyfriend Mikee Morada went on a Hong Kong trip with their parents. “Si...

