Cristine Reyes changes attitude, no longer ‘a walk out queen’

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Carpio said it is possible that China may interpret the decision of the Philippine government to repeal the military defense treaty with the United States as a green light to build a military base on the Scarborough Shoal....
Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers
Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...
OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA
Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...
Caloocan bishop issues directives for less physical contact during Lenten season amid COVID-19 threat
Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David has issued special instructions to lessen direct contact among the faithful as part of measures to stop the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus or coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Lenten season is the time for Catholics to...
Cristine Reyes appeared to have a change of heart during the press conference of her upcoming film ‘Untrue’ with Xian Lim.
She was more friendly and no longer walking away from her interviewers, as per a report from Lionheart.TV
The actress was known for answering for ‘’no comment’ and will give an off-topic answer.
Reyes also made her mark with the press for walking out when asked about personal questions.
She had a ‘walk out scene’ during the press conference in 2014 for her movie ‘The Gifted’.
She also walked out in 2018 when she was asked about the status of her love life with ex-husband Ali Khatibi.
“Siguro over time… magti-thirty-one na ako. Nung mga time na nakilala niyo ako na feisty and all, I was 14, 15, a teenager. You can’t really blame me for those days na hindi ko ma-control ang emotions ko,” Reyes said in an interview.
She added that over the years, she learned to fix herself and choose her battles.
“So over time, natututo ka rin to fix yourself, na hindi naman lahat ng bagay ay kailangang lalabanan mo,” she added.
“Hindi na ako padalus-dalos, hindi na ako nagwu-walk out. Ngayon, mas appreciative na ako na nandito na ulit ako. Mas na-appreciate ko kung ano meron ako di katulad nang dati,” Reyes explained.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
