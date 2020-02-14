Enrique to Liza on Valentine’s Day: ‘You are my world’

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced on Monday a new case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to nine. The latest case, a 37-year old Chinese, was diagnosed during a routine check-up conducted as per...
Earthquake Alert: Ras Al Khaimah residents feel slight tremors following 5.7 quake in Iran
Several residents, particularly those from Ras Al Khaimah and the northern Emirates, have reported that they felt slight tremors earlier today, February 16. The UAE's National Center for Meteorology and Seismology (NCM) confirmed this, following a magnitude 5.7...
DOLE: PH eyes repatriating Filipinos from cruise ship in Japan
The Philippine government is mulling on the possibility of bringing home hundreds of Filipino seafarers from a quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan. “Merong report to that effect na, as early as bago ako umalis, meron nang repatriation process na...
WATCH: Car causes multiple vehicular accident in Sharjah
A vehicle was about turn to the main road in Sharjah when it was rammed by a car driving on the shoulder. The SUV was joining the highway from split road when it was rammed and turned over twice before stopping at the middle of the highway. RELATED STORY: Two visiting...
Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil penned a sweet message to his girlfriend Liza Soberano on Valentine’s Day.
“You are my world, my everything. You are the reason why my life is amazing and never dull. Thank you for having a beautiful heart and loving me unconditionally,” the actor said.
Expressing his love for Soberano, Gil added, “You’re my forever baby, I love you, Happy Valentines Love,” he added.
LOOK: Ethel Booba gives birth to first child
Last month, the couple revealed that they are now discussing the idea of marriage.
“Wala pa namang theme, pero we talk about when, where, but you know, hindi namin alam baka mapabilis, mapatagal because of careers or things we wanna focus on. Mararamdaman naman namin when the time is right,” Soberano added.
In another interview, Soberano said that she will fight for Gil and she wants him to be her first and last love.
Soberano said that her relationship with Gil was the first time she went against her father’s will.
The two started their romance when they starred in the 2014 TV series ‘Forevermore’.
“I think the craziest thing I wouldn’t have expected myself to do is… Siyempre, 17 lang ako noong naging kami, so ipinaglaban ko ‘yung relationship namin,” Soberano said.
READ MORE: Robin says sorry to wife Mariel, celebs over comments on ABS-CBN shutdown
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved