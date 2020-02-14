Enrique to Liza on Valentine’s Day: ‘You are my world’

Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil penned a sweet message to his girlfriend Liza Soberano on Valentine’s Day.

“You are my world, my everything. You are the reason why my life is amazing and never dull. Thank you for having a beautiful heart and loving me unconditionally,” the actor said.

Expressing his love for Soberano, Gil added, “You’re my forever baby, I love you, Happy Valentines Love,” he added.

Last month, the couple revealed that they are now discussing the idea of marriage.

“Wala pa namang theme, pero we talk about when, where, but you know, hindi namin alam baka mapabilis, mapatagal because of careers or things we wanna focus on. Mararamdaman naman namin when the time is right,” Soberano added.

In another interview, Soberano said that she will fight for Gil and she wants him to be her first and last love.

Soberano said that her relationship with Gil was the first time she went against her father’s will.

The two started their romance when they starred in the 2014 TV series ‘Forevermore’.

“I think the craziest thing I wouldn’t have expected myself to do is… Siyempre, 17 lang ako noong naging kami, so ipinaglaban ko ‘yung relationship namin,” Soberano said.

