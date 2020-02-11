LOOK: Arci Muñoz meets star, director of award-winning “Parasite” movie

The season of love brings many romantic sceneries and opportunities to express your love for your special someone and your family – but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot of money. Shopping at WeMart this Valentine’s season provides an array of selections...
Abu Dhabi to host first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games in March
(WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE announced that Abu Dhabi will host the first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games from 19th-22nd March, this year. The announcement was made by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Special Olympics UAE...
Bats, wild animal consumption continues in Indonesia amid COVID-19 outbreak
The spread of the novel coronavirus in different parts of the world which killed over a thousand people and infected over 40,000 individuals did not stop an Indonesian province from eating its delicacy from bats. Bats, snakes, dogs, monkeys and other ‘delicacies’ are...
Asian man on trial for stealing devices on his first day at work
The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court has rescheduled the case of an Asian man who stole computer devices on his first day at work. The hearing was set anew on February 17. Court records showed that the company informed the authorities that their employee, who works as...
Kapamilya actress Arci Muñoz met the lead star Song Kang-ho and director Bong Joon-ho of “Parasite” at the Oscars 2020 party in Los Angeles.
According to her, she was thankful she took her Korean language class.
“I greeted Mr. Kang ho Song! Had a convo with him in Korean!! Oh was so glad I took my Korean class!! Told him how much I love their movie!! He quickly grabbed me by the hand and introduced me to ze man!! #bongjoonho And so the next photo happened! Congratulations to #parasitemovie making history today at the #oscars #academyawards,” she wrote in her caption.
The film clinched top prizes at the 92nd Academy Awards or Oscars 2020, including the coveted Best Picture recognition—making history as the first foreign language film to receive the award.
READ ALSO: Parasite makes history at Oscars 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
