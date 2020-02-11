LOOK: Arci Muñoz meets star, director of award-winning “Parasite” movie

Photo credit: Arci Muñoz Instagram

Kapamilya actress Arci Muñoz met the lead star Song Kang-ho and director Bong Joon-ho of “Parasite” at the Oscars 2020 party in Los Angeles.

According to her, she was thankful she took her Korean language class.

“I greeted Mr. Kang ho Song! Had a convo with him in Korean!! Oh was so glad I took my Korean class!! Told him how much I love their movie!! He quickly grabbed me by the hand and introduced me to ze man!! #bongjoonho And so the next photo happened! Congratulations to #parasitemovie making history today at the #oscars #academyawards,” she wrote in her caption.

The film clinched top prizes at the 92nd Academy Awards or Oscars 2020, including the coveted Best Picture recognition—making history as the first foreign language film to receive the award.

