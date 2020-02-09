Experience love’s challenges this Valentine’s with ‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’

Filipinos searching for a not-so-perfect, realistic love story this Valentine’s better prepare their laughs and tissues on hand as VIVA Films and Front Row Filmed Entertainment will be bringing Bela Padilla, JC Santos and Matteo Guidicelli on their latest romantic film: ‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’!

VIVA’s latest film is directed by Irene Villamor, known for her box office hits including ‘Sid & Aya’, ‘Not a Love Story’, ‘Meet me in St. Gallen’, and ‘Camp Sawi’.

‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’ follows the story of Jane Pineda (Padilla), a washed up former child star who finds herself taking chances in her battle with alcoholism as she hopes to find love as a cure-all for her worries and struggles in life.

She finds Francis (Santos) in a chance encounter as the movie follows Jane in getting through life’s challenges and flaws whether with or without a special someone right beside her.

‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’ begins screening across UAE cinemas this February 13.