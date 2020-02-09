Thursday, February 13, 2020

Etihad Arena to host its first event in April

Feb 13 2020

(WAM) -- Miral announced today that Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind multi-purpose indoor venue, Etihad Arena, is set to host its first event by mid-April. Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "We are excited to be soon...

Western Union Strengthens Alliance with UAE’s Al Ansari Exchange

Feb 13 2020

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has extended its long-standing relationship with Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company. The two companies have strengthened their...

DFA: 11 FIlipinos test positive for COVID-19 in cruise ship in Japan

Feb 13 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the number of Filipinos who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently in Japan has reached to 11. "All of them are now confined in various hospitals in and around the Tokyo...

Suspected cases of COVID-19 in Philippines jumps to 441 – DOH

Feb 13 2020

The Philippines reported 33 more persons under investigation (PUIs) for coronavirus disease -2019 (COVID-2019), bringing the total to 441. Around 230 of the PUIs are currently admitted in different hospitals across the country, the latest data from the Department of...

Experience love’s challenges this Valentine’s with ‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’

by | Entertainment

Feb. 09, 20 | 5:41 pm

Filipinos searching for a not-so-perfect, realistic love story this Valentine’s better prepare their laughs and tissues on hand as VIVA Films and Front Row Filmed Entertainment will be bringing Bela Padilla, JC Santos and Matteo Guidicelli on their latest romantic film: ‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’!

VIVA’s latest film is directed by Irene Villamor, known for her box office hits including ‘Sid & Aya’, ‘Not a Love Story’, ‘Meet me in St. Gallen’, and ‘Camp Sawi’.

‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’ follows the story of Jane Pineda (Padilla), a washed up former child star who finds herself taking chances in her battle with alcoholism as she hopes to find love as a cure-all for her worries and struggles in life.

She finds Francis (Santos) in a chance encounter as the movie follows Jane in getting through life’s challenges and flaws whether with or without a special someone right beside her.

‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’ begins screening across UAE cinemas this February 13.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

