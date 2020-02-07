LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted in Makati restaurant

Former onscreen partners John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo were spotted anew in a Makati restaurant as their photos were shared by their fans.

A netizen named Vijay Gurung shared photos of him with Cruz and Alonzo.

The netizen also shared a photo of him and couple filmmakers Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas.

It’s unclear if they were in the same group or whether they are meeting for a new project.

“Thank u so much John Lloyd Cruz & Bea Alonzo for dining with us here at RICH Makati Good Luck on your upcoming movie,” Gurung said.

Cruz is making a showbiz comeback after taking a hiatus for two years with new film ‘Servando Magsamag’ with ex-girlfriend Shaina Magdayao.

Cruz and Alonzo top-billed the hit romantic films ‘One More Chance’ followed by a 2015 sequel ‘A Second Chance.’

READ MORE:John Lloyd Cruz returns to showbiz with film ‘Servando Magdamag’

READ MORE:Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo spotted in Thailand together