Loisa Andalio to Ronnie Alonte: Siya ang bumuo sa akin

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte or LoiNie has been very casual on displaying their public display of affection even on their social media accounts.

The two, however, seldomly talk about their relationship and how they keep their relationship stronger even though they are being paired with other celebrities.

Andalio and Alonte have been in a relationship for three years.

“Kasi si Ronnie din talaga ‘yung tumulong sa akin. Siya ‘yung kumbaga bumuo sa akin. Siya ‘yung naging tatay ko din, ‘yung parang tagapayo ko. Kasi wala akong tatay na kasama sa bahay, wala akong tatay na gumagabay. Wala akong tatay na nagsasabi sa akin. Siya ‘yung ganun sa akin,” Loisa said in an interview with ‘Magandang Buhay’.

Alonte, however, admitted that their relationship is far from perfect and there were even times when he almost gave up on them.

“Maraming beses na akong gustong sumuko pero naisip ko hindi ko pala talaga kayang wala siya,” Alonte said.

The two will launch their first movie together as lead actors for the valentine film ‘James, Pat and Dave,’ a sequel of the hit movie and story ‘Vince, Kath and James’.

“Nakakatulong din sa trabaho. Iba ‘yung sigla mo, iba ‘yung aura mo kapag inspired ka. May inspirasyon ka,” Alonte said.