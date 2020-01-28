Thursday, January 30, 2020

Regine Velasquez asks for kindness after misspelling Kobe Bryant’s name

by | Entertainment

Jan. 28, 20 | 3:19 pm

Asia’s songbird Regine Velasquez appealed for kindness after she misspelled the name of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Velasquez along with other local celebrities took to social media to express their grief over the loss of Black Mamba.

RELATED STORY: Filipino celebs, fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

She drew flak from netizens after they caught her original post where she wrote “RIPCoby.”

The Songbird was able to correct her caption on her Instagram post and addressed her bashers on Twitter.

“I always make a mistake with spelling someone name you can correct me without embarrassing me and it’s okay. I have dyslexia I have a hard time with spelling. Please be kind again you can correct me without making me feel bad,” Velasquez said on Twitter.

READ ON: Palace mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

“Life is so short so use your voices to inspire people and be kind to one another.”

Velasquez suffers from dyslexia, a language processing disorder that affects the reading, writing and speaking ability of a person diagnosed with the said disease.

Close