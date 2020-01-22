Luis Manzano hits bashers for calling him ‘bitter’ on Angel Locsin’s Taal relief efforts

TV host Luis Manzano clarified that he has no intention to insult individuals and celebrities sharing or posting photos of their relief efforts to Taal Volcano-affected residents.

On January 19, Luis tweeted about posting photos of individuals helping online. He shared that not all those who would like to help would like to post it for the public.

“Gusto mo tumulong and post? Great job, gusto mo tumulong behind the scenes? Great job pa rin. But never invalidate help or someone just because it is not posted online,” Luis said.

But the timing however was when his ex-girlfriend Angel Locsin shared photos of her relief efforts in Taal and even shared an inventory of the donations they were able to collect.

Some netizens then concluded that Luis was being bitter on Angel’s random act of kindness.

“Ate, naiintindihan mo ba nakasulat sa headline po o nag react ka lang? may sinabi ba ako na hindi dapat makita ang tulong? Check mo posts ko. bakit ako mag iinvalidate ng tulong may post man o wala? Tulong yun. may nakikita ka ba na di namin nakikita? ayan example pa o,” he said to one netizen accusing him of being bitter.

Luis said that ‘kindness is kindness’ whether or not it is being done in public.

Angel has been a known philanthropist and was always lauded by netizens for her efforts to help those in need.