Luis Manzano hits bashers for calling him ‘bitter’ on Angel Locsin’s Taal relief efforts

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said 135 passengers entered the Philippines from Chinese cental city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-Ncov). The passengers entered the country through Royal Air...
#UAEforPhilippines: Philippine Embassy in UAE, Emirates Red Crescent launch campaign for victims of Taal Volcano eruption
The Philippine Embassy in UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent have officially launched their campaign to aid over 200,000 displaced families affected by the Taal volcano eruption. Filipinos in the UAE who have yet to provide aid for victims of the ash fall can now...
Phivolcs: Big Taal Volcano eruption still 30% possible
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that there is still a 30 percent chance for Taal Volcano to have a hazardous explosion. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said that experts have arrived with that figure after studying various...
DOH sees no need to quarantine family of coronavirus patient from HK
A health official in the Philippines sees no need to isolate four Chinese tourists who were exposed to a person that tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, in a report by ABS-CBN News, their epidemiology bureau has...
TV host Luis Manzano clarified that he has no intention to insult individuals and celebrities sharing or posting photos of their relief efforts to Taal Volcano-affected residents.
On January 19, Luis tweeted about posting photos of individuals helping online. He shared that not all those who would like to help would like to post it for the public.
“Gusto mo tumulong and post? Great job, gusto mo tumulong behind the scenes? Great job pa rin. But never invalidate help or someone just because it is not posted online,” Luis said.
But the timing however was when his ex-girlfriend Angel Locsin shared photos of her relief efforts in Taal and even shared an inventory of the donations they were able to collect.
Some netizens then concluded that Luis was being bitter on Angel’s random act of kindness.
“Ate, naiintindihan mo ba nakasulat sa headline po o nag react ka lang? may sinabi ba ako na hindi dapat makita ang tulong? Check mo posts ko. bakit ako mag iinvalidate ng tulong may post man o wala? Tulong yun. may nakikita ka ba na di namin nakikita? ayan example pa o,” he said to one netizen accusing him of being bitter.
Luis said that ‘kindness is kindness’ whether or not it is being done in public.
Angel has been a known philanthropist and was always lauded by netizens for her efforts to help those in need.
