Gerald Anderson to Bea Alonzo: A relationship doesn’t fail just because of one person

Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson has been very vocal now on what went wrong and what happened on his controversial break up with actress Bea Alonzo last year.

Anderson admitted that there were things he could’ve done better but he also defended himself that he’s not the only cause of the falling out.

“Hindi naman ako nagmamalinis na until this day, there’s nights na parang. What could I have done better? Ano yung dapat kong ginawa,” Anderson said in an interview with Magandang Buhay.

Anderson then said that there will always be two versions of a story and how couples see things in different perspectives.

“It takes two to tango. But I also accepted a relationship doesn’t fail just because of one person. It really takes two, kasi kayong dalawa ang andoon,” he added.

Anderson also cleared again the name of Julia Barretto who was dragged in the break up controversy.

Anderson said that they broke up because of a huge disagreement that eventually led to fighting.

Last year, Alonzo said that there was no proper closure with Anderson and the actor just started not talking to her hence the term ‘ghosting’ immediately became an instant trend.