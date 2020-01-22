Thursday, January 23, 2020

Jan 22 20, 6:27 pm

135 passengers arrived in Boracay from Wuhan, China

Jan 23 2020

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said 135 passengers entered the Philippines from Chinese cental city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-Ncov). The passengers entered the country through Royal Air...

Phivolcs: Big Taal Volcano eruption still 30% possible

Jan 23 2020

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that there is still a 30 percent chance for Taal Volcano to have a hazardous explosion. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said that experts have arrived with that figure after studying various...

DOH sees no need to quarantine family of coronavirus patient from HK

Jan 23 2020

A health official in the Philippines sees no need to isolate four Chinese tourists who were exposed to a person that tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, in a report by ABS-CBN News, their epidemiology bureau has...

Gerald Anderson to Bea Alonzo: A relationship doesn’t fail just because of one person

by | Entertainment

Jan. 22, 20 | 6:27 pm

Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson has been very vocal now on what went wrong and what happened on his controversial break up with actress Bea Alonzo last year.

Anderson admitted that there were things he could’ve done better but he also defended himself that he’s not the only cause of the falling out.

“Hindi naman ako nagmamalinis na until this day, there’s nights na parang. What could I have done better? Ano yung dapat kong ginawa,” Anderson said in an interview with Magandang Buhay.

Anderson then said that there will always be two versions of a story and how couples see things in different perspectives.

“It takes two to tango. But I also accepted a relationship doesn’t fail just because of one person. It really takes two, kasi kayong dalawa ang andoon,” he added.

Anderson also cleared again the name of Julia Barretto who was dragged in the break up controversy.

Anderson said that they broke up because of a huge disagreement that eventually led to fighting.

Last year, Alonzo said that there was no proper closure with Anderson and the actor just started not talking to her hence the term ‘ghosting’ immediately became an instant trend.

