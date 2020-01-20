Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Jan 20 20, 4:30 pm

UAE’s big heart highlighted in its aid to Taal victims

Jan 22 2020

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...

Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case

Jan 22 2020

The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...

Share59
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
59 Shares

Team Kramer kids donate clothes to Taal Volcano evacuees

by | Entertainment

Jan. 20, 20 | 4:30 pm

Chesca Kramer took to social media their family’s effort in helping the evacuees of the Taal Volcano eruption.

On Team Kramer’s Facebook page, a photo of Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin shows that they were sorting out their pre-loved clothes for donation.

Chesca said that she’s happy that her children are learning the value of helping other people at an early age.

“Proud of my babies who volunteered to set aside all their pre-loved clothes to donate to those affected by the calamity that happened last week. They wanted to be able to contribute through their own efforts, and own this moment as responsible and compassionate citizens. Too precious not to capture,” Chesca wrote in the caption.

The Team Kramer family is among the growing list of celebrities who conducted their donation drives for Taal Volcano evacuees.

The Provincial Government of Batangas appealed to those who will donate clothes to treat the evacuees with dignity and respect.

Avoid donating clothes used in costume parties or even uniforms that could not be used by the evacuees.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE’s big heart highlighted in its aid to Taal victims

UAE’s big heart highlighted in its aid to Taal victims

Jan 22, 2020

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...

Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case

Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case

Jan 22, 2020

The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...

﻿Taal eruption evacuees climb to 1 million

﻿Taal eruption evacuees climb to 1 million

Jan 22, 2020

The number of displaced residents due to Taal eruption has reached the one million mark, the provincial government of Batangas announced Tuesday. According to Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, the numbers were based on the population of residents living within...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Harry, Meghan start new life as ‘ordinary people’
Published On  January 20, 2020
Lea Salonga supports ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal
Published On  January 20, 2020
Rachelle Ann Go, husband Martin finally move to own home in London
Published On  January 20, 2020
Close