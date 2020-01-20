Team Kramer kids donate clothes to Taal Volcano evacuees

Chesca Kramer took to social media their family’s effort in helping the evacuees of the Taal Volcano eruption.

On Team Kramer’s Facebook page, a photo of Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin shows that they were sorting out their pre-loved clothes for donation.

Chesca said that she’s happy that her children are learning the value of helping other people at an early age.

“Proud of my babies who volunteered to set aside all their pre-loved clothes to donate to those affected by the calamity that happened last week. They wanted to be able to contribute through their own efforts, and own this moment as responsible and compassionate citizens. Too precious not to capture,” Chesca wrote in the caption.

The Team Kramer family is among the growing list of celebrities who conducted their donation drives for Taal Volcano evacuees.

The Provincial Government of Batangas appealed to those who will donate clothes to treat the evacuees with dignity and respect.

Avoid donating clothes used in costume parties or even uniforms that could not be used by the evacuees.