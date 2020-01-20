Jiro Manio’s rehab doctor appeals not to judge ex-actor easily

The chief of the Bataan rehabilitation center, where former child actor Jiro Manio was brought a few years ago, spoke about the actor’s ordeal following his arrest last weekend.

Dr. Elizabeth Pizarro-Serrano took to social media her experience dealing with Manio when he was brought by actress Ai-ai Delas Alas in 2016.

On her Facebook page, Serrano appealed to the public not to judge the actor who is facing frustrated homicide charges after he allegedly stabbed a man in Marikina City.

“Again, Jiro Manio is in the news…. I hope huwag po natin i-judge si Jiro sa nangyari sa kanya,” she said.

“There are different versions of the story. May nagsabing napagkatuwaan siya ng isang grupo while he was on his way home from work and was hit by a helmet,” Serrano added.

The doctor clarified speculations that Manio was using marijuana when he was still inside the rehab facility.

“It was also said na habang nagre-report daw siya dati sa rehab ay naka- marijuana s’ya. I would like to correct the information. After one year of in-house drug rehabilitation, Jiro ‘worked’ in the center and was very effective in his task helping in the advocacy activities. Marami siyang na-inspire na mga kabataan whenever he gives his testimony,” she said.

Serrano then recalled that Manio had to go home to be with his family again.

“However, after more than a year, he decided na umuwi na sa pamilya n’ya to start anew and maybe try showbiz again or whatever na pwede n’yang gawin. After a few months, may tsismis nga na umabot sa rehab na nakapag-take uli sya ng marijuana. BUT IT WAS NOT PROVEN!”

She also urged those people concerned with Manio to put him under a drug test.

“We asked people concerned about his welfare na sana ipa-drug test s’ya para sigurado and at the same time maagapan but hindi namin alam kung ano ang nangyari, kung naipa-drug test ba s’ya o hindi,” she said.

“He visited the rehab on September 2019 to surprise me on my birthday and nag-NEGATIVE naman ang DRUG TEST n’ya. Jiro might be confused kung ano ba ang gagawin n’ya but he was trying. Kung ano man ang nangyari, tulungan natin s’ya through our prayers,” the doctor added.

Ai-ai has yet to comment on the rehab chief’s statement.