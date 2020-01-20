Harry, Meghan start new life as ‘ordinary people’

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are now living a new life as ordinary people facing financial worries and security concerns.

After dropping their royal titles and public funding by the Queen, there were questions as to how they would live their lives from now on.

According to a report by Agence France Presse (AFP), the couple is also asked to pay £2.4 million (AED 11.441 million) of taxpayer’s money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.

So how will the couple make ends meet from now?

Sky News reported that Prince Charles will probably continue paying his son some money from his private income.

Harry has undisclosed millions of pounds in savings and Meghan also enjoyed a lucrative acting career.

She is even thinking of starting her own line of health and “wellness” products.

There were even reports last December that Harry was seen talking to a Disney boss about Meghan’s interest in doing a voiceover.

There were also speculations that the couple is teaming up with Netflix.

As to who will pay for their protection, the Palace said this will have to be resolved by the UK government at a later date.

The young couple gave up their family duties and announced plans to chart a “progressive new role” in North America last January 8.