Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Jan 20 20, 3:20 pm

UAE's big heart highlighted in its aid to Taal victims

Jan 22 2020

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...

Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case

Jan 22 2020

The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...

Harry, Meghan start new life as 'ordinary people'

Entertainment

Jan. 20, 20 | 3:20 pm

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are now living a new life as ordinary people facing financial worries and security concerns.

After dropping their royal titles and public funding by the Queen, there were questions as to how they would live their lives from now on.

According to a report by Agence France Presse (AFP), the couple is also asked to pay £2.4 million (AED 11.441 million) of taxpayer’s money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.

So how will the couple make ends meet from now?

Sky News reported that Prince Charles will probably continue paying his son some money from his private income.

Harry has undisclosed millions of pounds in savings and Meghan also enjoyed a lucrative acting career.

She is even thinking of starting her own line of health and “wellness” products.

There were even reports last December that Harry was seen talking to a Disney boss about Meghan’s interest in doing a voiceover.

There were also speculations that the couple is teaming up with Netflix.

As to who will pay for their protection, the Palace said this will have to be resolved by the UK government at a later date.

The young couple gave up their family duties and announced plans to chart a “progressive new role” in North America last January 8.

