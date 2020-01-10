Yeng Constantino posts bail after arrest order

Yeng Constantino has posted bail after a Surigao del Norte court ordered her arrest over a cyberlibel case which was filed by the doctor she criticized in her Youtube blog.

The case filed against singer Yeng Constantino drew reactions from netizens.

Constantino is accused of violating Sec 4 (c)(4) of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act, which states “the unlawful or prohibited acts of libel as defined in Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, committed through a computer system or any other similar means which may be devised in the future.”

Here are some netizens reaction regarding the warrant of arrest issued by the court:

"Justice has been served" ***Yeng Constantino's warrant of arrest***#NoToDoctorShaming #StopHealthWorkerShaming Courtesy: Chrismar Lumasag Mocorro and Dr. Esterlina Tan pic.twitter.com/aeGR3787Xb — Nurse Pinoy Lifestylepreneur (@narspnoypreneur) January 10, 2020

Yeng Constantino feel that she's a privileged 'coz she's a celeb. We are all human. Pantay pantay tayo. Kung may pera ka 'coz you are a celeb may pera din kami. Don't act like a privileged. This will serve as an example not only to the celeb but to all of us. #NoToDoctorShaming — Jessie Marie Bernas (@jess_bernas) January 10, 2020

Turns out, Yeng's husband told her na he didn't want her to post the vlog. Which he was the primary subject of.

We all know what happens next. Isa lang tawag diyan 'te. Dazerb. #NoToDoctorShaming — Jael #SOGIEEqualityNow 🏳️‍🌈 (@dyaelgonzales) January 10, 2020

Remember that vid of Yeng Constantino discrediting her doctor through social media vlogging? Well, looks like we’re continuing the story. #NoToDoctorShaming pic.twitter.com/NnPm6Q3tIu — paullmikee (@mykeldmylesmd) January 9, 2020