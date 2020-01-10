Yeng Constantino posts bail after arrest order

A 15-year-old teenager from Texas is the youngest victim in the series of deaths attributed to vaping. On December 31, officials of the Dallas Count Health and Humane Services, declared that the teen was the youngest victim of Evali, as reported by The New York Times....
WATCH: PNP official apologizes to GMA reporter over confiscation of phone
A Philippine National Police (PNP) Brigadier General has apologized to GMA news reporter Jun Veneracion after the former confiscated his phone during an altercation between the law enforcement and the devotees of Nazarene. Chief of the Southern Police District (SPD)...
Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls
Former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. bared during a press conference on Friday his plans to stage a comeback in the political arena in the year 2022. He said he will run for national position in 2022 elections but he is still undecided on what position he...
Dubai mall-goers spot Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Dubai Mall
Mall-goers were elated after they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, strolling at the Dubai Mall like a normal citizen? Shoppers were pleased upon seeing the Abu...
Yeng Constantino has posted bail after a Surigao del Norte court ordered her arrest over a cyberlibel case which was filed by the doctor she criticized in her Youtube blog.
The case filed against singer Yeng Constantino drew reactions from netizens.
Constantino is accused of violating Sec 4 (c)(4) of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act, which states “the unlawful or prohibited acts of libel as defined in Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, committed through a computer system or any other similar means which may be devised in the future.”
Here are some netizens reaction regarding the warrant of arrest issued by the court:
"Justice has been served"
***Yeng Constantino's warrant of arrest***#NoToDoctorShaming #StopHealthWorkerShaming
Courtesy: Chrismar Lumasag Mocorro and Dr. Esterlina Tan pic.twitter.com/aeGR3787Xb
— Nurse Pinoy Lifestylepreneur (@narspnoypreneur) January 10, 2020
HAWAK KAMAY TO HAWAK REHAS REAL QUICK! 😂#NoToDoctorShaming https://t.co/JrXVAsJR1B
— osep (@mjeligio) January 10, 2020
Yeng Constantino feel that she's a privileged 'coz she's a celeb. We are all human. Pantay pantay tayo. Kung may pera ka 'coz you are a celeb may pera din kami. Don't act like a privileged. This will serve as an example not only to the celeb but to all of us. #NoToDoctorShaming
— Jessie Marie Bernas (@jess_bernas) January 10, 2020
Turns out, Yeng's husband told her na he didn't want her to post the vlog. Which he was the primary subject of.
We all know what happens next.
Isa lang tawag diyan 'te. Dazerb. #NoToDoctorShaming
— Jael #SOGIEEqualityNow 🏳️🌈 (@dyaelgonzales) January 10, 2020
Supporting Ms. Yeng Constantino. Still a fan!https://t.co/j2XtTrrTkJ
— 🔆pet (@Joefet) January 9, 2020
Remember that vid of Yeng Constantino discrediting her doctor through social media vlogging? Well, looks like we’re continuing the story. #NoToDoctorShaming pic.twitter.com/NnPm6Q3tIu
— paullmikee (@mykeldmylesmd) January 9, 2020
Not so random thoughts on the Yeng Constantino cyber-libel issue:
– It was wrong to vlog about the doctor in an unfair and damaging manner.
– PH cyber-libel law is still too punitive; it being a criminal offense makes it a weapon that is easily available to the privileged.
— Markku Seguerra (@markku) January 10, 2020
