‘Gaya-gaya?’ Angelica Panganiban tweets about someone imitating her

Angelica Panganiban recently made tirades on Twitter regarding someone who imitates her.

The 33-year-old actress hinted about someone she hates who’s peg is to copy her.

“Giirrl, bakit ako ginagaya nung taong ayaw ko? Hahaha. Peg niya ko. Please send help,” the actress said in her tweet.

Netizens were wondering on whom she was addressing her cryptic posts

Meanwhile, some netizens were quick to connect it to model Trina Candoza.

The tweet shows a side by side picture of Panganiban and Candoza who were both wearing a floral dress.

Some netizens also agreed that they noticed it too.

Candoza is the current partner of Panganiban’s ex-boyfriend, Carlo Aquino.

The Kapamilya actress tweeted another cryptic remark about her earlier post.

“Pwede rin ako mag garage sale ng mga luma kong gamit. Tutal bet niya yata mga pinaglumaan ko,” Panganiban tweeted.

Panganiban and Aquino had a falling-out before he pursued a relationship with Candoza.

The actress has refused to identify the person she was pertaining on her tweets.