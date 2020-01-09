‘Gaya-gaya?’ Angelica Panganiban tweets about someone imitating her

A man from Africa was nabbed by authorities attempting to bring rough diamonds in Dubai. But while other smugglers would go the extra mile concealing their contrabands, this one did it the simplest way he could: swallow them. The Federal Customs Authority, Sharjah...
DTI: Big potential in Halal market for entrepreneurs
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised entrepreneurs to explore the untapped potential of the Halal market this year. Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez who also chaIrs the Halal Export Development and Promotion Board said halal has an unforeseen...
Saudi resident convicted of murder executed
Saudi authorities executed a local man after he was convicted of killing another Saudi during a fight in the Gulf Kingdom. Ali Al Ghamdi was executed in the Southern Almakhwa city after he was found guilty of shooting and killing Saad Al Omari. Newspapers said Ghamdi...
Boy takes mum to court for hitting him with shoe
A teenage boy took his mother to court to complain that she hit him with her shoe because he disobeyed her. But the judge was quick in acquitting the mother. Newspapers said a defence lawyer appointed by court dismissed the boy’s claims and asked the judge to reject...
Angelica Panganiban recently made tirades on Twitter regarding someone who imitates her.
The 33-year-old actress hinted about someone she hates who’s peg is to copy her.
“Giirrl, bakit ako ginagaya nung taong ayaw ko? Hahaha. Peg niya ko. Please send help,” the actress said in her tweet.
Giirrl, bakit ako ginagaya nung taong ayaw ko? Hahaha. Peg niya ko. Please send help.
— Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) January 6, 2020
Netizens were wondering on whom she was addressing her cryptic posts
Meanwhile, some netizens were quick to connect it to model Trina Candoza.
Angge impersonator 😂 pic.twitter.com/LHf34UY3dh
— Ako si Unica (@iammaldeeta) January 7, 2020
The tweet shows a side by side picture of Panganiban and Candoza who were both wearing a floral dress.
Some netizens also agreed that they noticed it too.
Candoza is the current partner of Panganiban’s ex-boyfriend, Carlo Aquino.
The Kapamilya actress tweeted another cryptic remark about her earlier post.
“Pwede rin ako mag garage sale ng mga luma kong gamit. Tutal bet niya yata mga pinaglumaan ko,” Panganiban tweeted.
Pwede rin ako mag garage sale ng mga luma kong gamit. Tutal bet niya yata mga pinaglumaan ko. ✌️ https://t.co/2FUxoEEm4T
— Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) January 7, 2020
Panganiban and Aquino had a falling-out before he pursued a relationship with Candoza.
The actress has refused to identify the person she was pertaining on her tweets.
