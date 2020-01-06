Daddy Bolz shares sweet message for newborn Thylane Katana

Nico Bolzico | @Instagram

Entrepreneur and now a father to his newborn, Nico Bolzico shared a photo of himself holding Baby Tylane Katana on January 5.

Bolzico has a sweet message for his baby girl on Instagram.

“We thought we knew what unconditional love was until you came to our lives,” he said in his post.

He also mentioned that he is assigned in the ‘burping department’.

Bolzico and Heusaff welcomed Baby Tylane Katana after her cesarean delivery in January 1.

On January 2, Heusaff posted her mommy vlog on Instagram to share her journey in nine months.

Before her much-awaited delivery, Heusaff pranked Bolzico last December 29 that she might give birth on her 37th week of pregnancy which is her due date.