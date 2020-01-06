Daddy Bolz shares sweet message for newborn Thylane Katana

An Abu Dhabi Court is hearing the case of a man who burned his grandmother alive inside a car in the Capital. The suspect claimed that her grandmother used black magic to turn him into a woman, reported Khaleej Times. The elderly woman was able to escape the near...
Woman faces trial in UAE after ordering cosmetics online. Here’s why
The Fujairah Court of Appeals is hearing the case of a woman who allegedly swore into a man after a heated argument on a social media platform. In a report on the Khaleej Times, court records showed that the man filed a complaint against the woman at the Fujairah...
Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi
A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a local man to death and crucifixion after he was convicted of killing a man, raping his niece and injuring two policemen. Police arrested the man during a shootout after he tried to steal a car in the Northwestern town of Aljouf....
Drunk driver sentenced to 2 years in jail for killing man
A criminal court in Bahrain sentenced a local man to two years in prison after they found him guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian when he banged into him while driving under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested the man after he ran over three pedestrians...
Entrepreneur and now a father to his newborn, Nico Bolzico shared a photo of himself holding Baby Tylane Katana on January 5.
Bolzico has a sweet message for his baby girl on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
We thought we knew what unconditional love was until you came to our lives! She was accepted by #Pochola and ignored by #ElGato. Next challenge introducing #ElPatato. I am worry coz he is very territorial I am in charge of the burping department! She calls me #ElPadre, imaging when a boy tries to court her and she tells him: “You ll need to talk to #ElPadre first” … They won’t even try! #BabyBolz
“We thought we knew what unconditional love was until you came to our lives,” he said in his post.
He also mentioned that he is assigned in the ‘burping department’.
Bolzico and Heusaff welcomed Baby Tylane Katana after her cesarean delivery in January 1.
On January 2, Heusaff posted her mommy vlog on Instagram to share her journey in nine months.
Before her much-awaited delivery, Heusaff pranked Bolzico last December 29 that she might give birth on her 37th week of pregnancy which is her due date.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved