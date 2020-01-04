Netizens pair beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach with globetrotter Jeremy Jauncey

Pia Wurtzbach & Jeremy Jauncey | @Instagram

Has the Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach found a new flame with hunk jetsetter Jeremy Jauncey?

Fans speculated upon the resemblance of their recent Instagram stories and some believed they have celebrated 2020 together in Indonesia, ABS-CBN News reported.

The 34-year-old hunk was a former rugby player in New Zealand and model of the clothing line, Bench.

Jauncey is the creator and CEO of the award-winning creative agency, Beautiful Destinations which collaborated with international clients like Hilton and Marriott hotels, Inquirer.net reported.

The dubbed ‘hottest male traveler on the planet’ is also the current Editor-at-Large of Asia Tatler magazine.

After being crowned as the Miss Universe 2015, Wurtzbach entered the show business and started her stint as a host in the travel show, ‘Pia’s Postcards’.

It was in December when Wurtzbach confirmed her split up with race car driver Marlon Stockinger who was her boyfriend for almost 3 years.