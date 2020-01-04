Monday, January 6, 2020

Jan 04 20, 7:14 pm

DOH on alert amid mysterious disease from China

Jan 06 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday has ordered an intensified screening of incoming travelers on airports and sea ports in the country amid reports of a "mysterious disease" from China. “I urged the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to...

300 Pinoys evacuated from Australia bush fires

Jan 06 2020

Around 300 Filipinos have been evacuated and given temporary housing as bushfires spread across Australia. The Philippine Embassy in Canberra said the fire that started in New South Wales has now spread to Victoria. They dispatched a team to Melbourne to help the...

Mysterious virus in China brings fears to HK residents

Jan 05 2020

Hong Kong has advised travelers to wear surgical masks and seek immediate medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms as fears spread about a mysterious outbreak said to be brought by visitors from a mainland Chinese city. In a report by The Guardian, Hong...

Netizens pair beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach with globetrotter Jeremy Jauncey

by | Entertainment

Jan. 04, 20 | 7:14 pm

Pia Wurtzbach & Jeremy Jauncey | @Instagram

Has the Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach found a new flame with hunk jetsetter Jeremy Jauncey?

Fans speculated upon the resemblance of their recent Instagram stories and some believed they have celebrated 2020 together in Indonesia, ABS-CBN News reported.

The 34-year-old hunk was a former rugby player in New Zealand and model of the clothing line, Bench.

Jauncey is the creator and CEO of the award-winning creative agency, Beautiful Destinations which collaborated with international clients like Hilton and Marriott hotels, Inquirer.net reported.

The dubbed ‘hottest male traveler on the planet’ is also the current Editor-at-Large of Asia Tatler magazine.

After being crowned as the Miss Universe 2015, Wurtzbach entered the show business and started her stint as a host in the travel show, ‘Pia’s Postcards’.

It was in December when Wurtzbach confirmed her split up with race car driver Marlon Stockinger who was her boyfriend for almost 3 years.

