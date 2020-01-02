Kim Chiu, Xian Lim spend 2019 year-ender in Europe

Filipino actor Robin Padilla defended Pope Francis after netizens slammed the pontiff for slapping a woman’s hand at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. Padilla expressed his dismay on netizens who were infuriated on the Pope’s act. “Pati ba naman ang Holy Pope ng mga...
Jeepney crash kills 2, hurts 28 in Antipolo, Rizal
Two people were dead while 28 were hurt in a road accident in Antipolo City, Rizal on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said that the passenger jeepney en route to Sitio Pantay was passing through the highway when it lost its brake and crashed into bamboos. “Biglaan po...
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes Eastern Japan
A magnitude of 5.9 earthquake shook the Eastern part of Japan, the weather agency announced. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency said that the temblor struck at around 3:24 a.m. in the Pacific Ocean off Chiba Prefecture with a focus about 30 kilometers below...
Ampatuan convicts appeal guilty verdict on Maguindanao massacre
The members of the Ampatuan family who were found guilty in killing 57 people in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre case have filed their appeals. Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. alias Unsay has filed a notice of appeal before the QC court and asked that the records of the...
Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim spent the remaining days of 2019 on a Europe trip.
The KimXi loveteam first made a stop to Italy, then headed towards Czech Republic and Switzerland.
Chiu, who happens to be a Padre Pio devotee, also made a quick visit to the saint’s shrine in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.
“As a devotee of St. Pio it is a dream come true for me to visit San Giovanni Rotondo where his body is still preserved,” Chiu said on her Instagram post a day after Christmas.
Chiu then shared photos of Lim in Prague. This is her first time visiting this European city as well. She was amazed by the country’s history and beauty.
“Walking down the streets!! Walking is always a good idea!!!. First timer in Prague!!! Beautiful city with so much history!!!” she said.
Lim also shared a photo of them together while taking an evening ride on a 1940s Mercedes-Benz.
“Happy when you are @chinitaprincess,” quipped Lim. “Perfect pala dito kantahin… Ka-Prague tumibok ang pusoooo… Waley. Off to our next destination,” Lim said.
“What a better way to end the night touring the city with this 1940s Mercedes ride. Beep!!! Beep!!!!! Thanks Xi!!!” Chiu added.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved