Kim Chiu, Xian Lim spend 2019 year-ender in Europe

Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim spent the remaining days of 2019 on a Europe trip.

The KimXi loveteam first made a stop to Italy, then headed towards Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Chiu, who happens to be a Padre Pio devotee, also made a quick visit to the saint’s shrine in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

“As a devotee of St. Pio it is a dream come true for me to visit San Giovanni Rotondo where his body is still preserved,” Chiu said on her Instagram post a day after Christmas.

Chiu then shared photos of Lim in Prague. This is her first time visiting this European city as well. She was amazed by the country’s history and beauty.

“Walking down the streets!! Walking is always a good idea!!!. First timer in Prague!!! Beautiful city with so much history!!!” she said.

Lim also shared a photo of them together while taking an evening ride on a 1940s Mercedes-Benz.

“Happy when you are @chinitaprincess,” quipped Lim. “Perfect pala dito kantahin… Ka-Prague tumibok ang pusoooo… Waley. Off to our next destination,” Lim said.

“What a better way to end the night touring the city with this 1940s Mercedes ride. Beep!!! Beep!!!!! Thanks Xi!!!” Chiu added.