PH bet Emma Tiglao lands in Top 20 in Miss Intercontinental 2019

Miss Intercontinental Philippines Emma Tiglao managed to land on the Top 20 of Miss Intercontinental 2019 held in Egypt on Saturday.

Tiglao however failed to advance further in the competition, ending the Philippines’ chance to win a major beauty pageant crown this year.

She was able to bag two special awards Miss Sunrise Popularity and Miss May Care Award.

Miss Hungary’s Fanni Miko was hailed as this year’s Miss Intercontinental. She will be taking over from Miss Intercontinental 2018 Filipina beauty queen Karen Gallman.

Other winners are:

Miss Intercontinental Africa – Dane Venter, South Africa

Miss Intercontinental Asia/Oceania – Jane Naruemon Khampan, Thailand

Miss Intercontinental America – Monica Aguilar, USA

Miss Intercontinental South America – Tiffany Yoko Chong Campos, Peru