Celebrities laud guilty verdict on the Maguindanao massacre case

Celebrities today joined the nation in celebrating the guilty verdict on the gruesome 2009 Maguindanao massacre.

The verdict was handed down by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes in a 700-page decision this morning.

Andal Unsay Ampatuan Jr, Zaldy Ampatuan, Anwar Ampatuan Sr., Anwar Ampatuan Jr, and Anwar Sajid Ampatuan were convicted and senteced to reclusion perpetua.

Two Ampatuan members Sajid Islam Ampatuan and Akmad Tato Ampatuan Sr. were acquitted by the court.

“Grabe yung 10 years (Ten years is intense). Cannot imagine what the families of those slain must be feeling right now. #JUSTICEFORALL #MaguindanaoMassacreVerdict,” TV host Bianca Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Kim Chiu on the other hand said that the guilty verdict is a gift to Filipinos.

“After 10 years, great news to end the year, a great gift to the victims’ families and to everyone seeking justice in the Philippines. Keep hoping!” she said

“HISTORY. What a beautiful Christmas gift to our people. There is hope, mga bes actress Ria Atayde added.