Judy Ann Santos gives tip to Sarah Geronimo on married life

The festive spirit is in full swing as Emirates gives yuletide treats to customers on select flights until December 31. The airline will not only serve 500,000 Christmas meals, it also provides passengers with nostalgic films and holiday treats across all cabin...
Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang
President Rodrigo Duterte today met and honored Filipino athletes who won in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in an event held in Malacañang. Duterte also conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu award to the 600 Filipino athletes who emerged victorious and helped...
Mindanao quake death toll climbs to 9 as magnitude 4.8 quake rocks Davao Del Sur anew
Davao Del Sur was rocked again by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake on Wednesday morning, three days after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked the region last Sunday. The epicenter of the quake took place in Magsaysay town in Davao Del Sur. Intensity IV was felt in Bansalan...
US House of Representatives to vote on Trump impeachment Wednesday
The US House of Representatives will vote on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. It would be the third time a US president would be impeached in US history. Impeachment is the only legal way to remove from office the most powerful man in the...
Kapamilya drama queen Judy Ann Santos shared an advise to her showbiz sister Sarah Geronimo on how to deal with married life.
Geronimo and boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli announced their engagement last November.
“Huwag mo lang masyadong seryosohin ang pag-aasawa. Darating siya, eh.
“Don’t stress yourself with things that you cannot control, because it’s already there,” Santos told ABS-CBN’s Tonight with Boy Abunda.
Santos has been married with TV host Ryan Agoncillo for 10 years now.
“Just enjoy the first years of marriage, the years na kayong dalawa lang. Aralin mo, intindihin mo mabuti, pagsilbihan mo ang asawa mo.
I’m sure si Matteo will serve her, take good care of her, protect her. Namnamin niya ‘yung moment, because iba ‘yung first months, and first year ng bagong kasal. Ang sarap!” Santos
The actress and the pop star royalty teamed up in a 2010 movie “Hating Kapatid” where they played sisters.
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
