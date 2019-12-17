Judy Ann Santos gives tip to Sarah Geronimo on married life

Kapamilya drama queen Judy Ann Santos shared an advise to her showbiz sister Sarah Geronimo on how to deal with married life.

Geronimo and boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli announced their engagement last November.

“Huwag mo lang masyadong seryosohin ang pag-aasawa. Darating siya, eh.

“Don’t stress yourself with things that you cannot control, because it’s already there,” Santos told ABS-CBN’s Tonight with Boy Abunda.

Santos has been married with TV host Ryan Agoncillo for 10 years now.

“Just enjoy the first years of marriage, the years na kayong dalawa lang. Aralin mo, intindihin mo mabuti, pagsilbihan mo ang asawa mo.

I’m sure si Matteo will serve her, take good care of her, protect her. Namnamin niya ‘yung moment, because iba ‘yung first months, and first year ng bagong kasal. Ang sarap!” Santos

The actress and the pop star royalty teamed up in a 2010 movie “Hating Kapatid” where they played sisters.