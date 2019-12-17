Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Dec 17 19, 4:36 pm

Emirates to offer Christmas treats to passengers this yuletide season

Dec 18 2019

The festive spirit is in full swing as Emirates gives yuletide treats to customers on select flights until December 31. The airline will not only serve 500,000 Christmas meals, it also provides passengers with nostalgic films and holiday treats across all cabin...

Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang

Dec 18 2019

President Rodrigo Duterte today met and honored Filipino athletes who won in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in an event held in Malacañang. Duterte also conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu award to the 600 Filipino athletes who emerged victorious and helped...

US House of Representatives to vote on Trump impeachment Wednesday

Dec 18 2019

The US House of Representatives will vote on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. It would be the third time a US president would be impeached in US history. Impeachment is the only legal way to remove from office the most powerful man in the...

Share7
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
7 Shares

Judy Ann Santos gives tip to Sarah Geronimo on married life

by | Entertainment

Dec. 17, 19 | 4:36 pm

Kapamilya drama queen Judy Ann Santos shared an advise to her showbiz sister Sarah Geronimo on how to deal with married life.

Geronimo and boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli announced their engagement last November.

“Huwag mo lang masyadong seryosohin ang pag-aasawa. Darating siya, eh.

“Don’t stress yourself with things that you cannot control, because it’s already there,” Santos told ABS-CBN’s Tonight with Boy Abunda.

Santos has been married with TV host Ryan Agoncillo for 10 years now.

“Just enjoy the first years of marriage, the years na kayong dalawa lang. Aralin mo, intindihin mo mabuti, pagsilbihan mo ang asawa mo.

I’m sure si Matteo will serve her, take good care of her, protect her. Namnamin niya ‘yung moment, because iba ‘yung first months, and first year ng bagong kasal. Ang sarap!” Santos

The actress and the pop star royalty teamed up in a 2010 movie “Hating Kapatid” where they played sisters.

Jobs

Latest News

What most flight attendants really think onboard

What most flight attendants really think onboard

Dec 18, 2019

Flight attendants always get their work misunderstood by many. It may seem like one of the coolest jobs in the world because they get to travel around the world while looking their sharpest. At some level, it is a cool and wonderful job. But while they greet us with...

Newly-lunched Oyo Hotels & Homes opens in Dubai with exciting deals!

Newly-lunched Oyo Hotels & Homes opens in Dubai with exciting deals!

Dec 18, 2019

What’s better than an affordable hotel stay? A FREE hotel stay, of course! The world’s largest and fastest-growing hospitality chain OYO recently opened in the UAE, and to further show its commitment to this growing market, it is currently offering some of the best...

Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang

Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang

Dec 18, 2019

President Rodrigo Duterte today met and honored Filipino athletes who won in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in an event held in Malacañang. Duterte also conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu award to the 600 Filipino athletes who emerged victorious and helped...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Search for new Miss Universe Philippines now on
Published On  December 17, 2019
Angel Locsin helps Dimples Romana as husband rushed to the hospital again
Published On  December 16, 2019
Heart Evangelista remembers late baby
Published On  December 16, 2019
Close