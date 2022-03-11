UAE Ramadan 2022 work timings and holidays — here’s all you need to know

Though the exact date depends on the sighting of the moon, Ramadan 2022 is likely to start from April 2, according to the authorities in the UAE.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent.

Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1 this year.

Authorities in the UAE will curtail office hours and remote working options for federal government employees.

They will work from 9am-2.30pm from Monday-Thursday, and from 9am-12pm on Fridays during Ramadan.

Holidays for Eid Al Fitr, which is likely to fall from May 2, are expected to begin from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, based on the Islamic calendar.

In case, the first day of the festival falls on May 2, there could be a five-day weekend for those who have adopted the new UAE weekend.

How is Ramadan declared?

One consistent method of telling when Ramadan would begin is moonsighting. The UAE has its very own moon-sighting committee, comprising Muslim scholars. The committee convenes to check and confirm the dates when Ramadan is expected to begin and end.

Since Ramadan is determined through the lunar calendar, the dates come forward every year, an average of 11 days earlier than the previous year’s date. The daylong fast is more challenging for the faithful whenever Ramadan falls during midsummer; at this time, daylight may extend up to 15 hours.

Different dates of Ramadan

Every year, the month of Ramadan falls on different dates, starting approximately 11 days earlier than the year before. This is because Ramadan follows the lunar calendar or the phase cycle of the moon, which is equivalent to only 29.5 days; the total number of days for each transition from a new moon to another new moon is only 354 days per year.

What is Ramadan and its religious significance?

Ramadan is the Holy Month for over 1.8 billion Muslims around the world – this is considered as the period when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. It is a time when Muslims fast during the day.

However, contrary to popular belief, this isn’t restricted to food and water alone. Muslims also practise abstinence from negative thoughts in their aim to commune with Allah for self-purification.

Positive thoughts take the shape of acts of kindness and charity. The last meal of the day is eaten before sunrise and the next meal, called iftar, is the one that breaks the fast after sunset, following the evening prayer.

Dates are a part of most iftar meals in the Arab World.