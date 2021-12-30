WATCH: Sheikh Mohamed reassures UAE residents amid new COVID-19 wave

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has urged UAE nationals and residents to comply with all Covid-19 measures.

Speaking during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed assured the public that the UAE health sector is fully geared and prepared to address any challenges associated with the new coronavirus wave.

“According to experts and specialists, the pandemic comes in waves. However, the new strain is less harmful to human beings though it spreads faster than other variants. Therefore, we have to exercise caution because infections may increase, but God Willing and thanks to the determination of all stakeholders and their collaboration, we will survive the new wave,” His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said.

“There should be no complacency in ensuring compliance with all preventative and precautionary measures rolled out by health and other competent authorities. God willing, this wave will disappear as was the case with that of the past two years,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) reported 2,234 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.