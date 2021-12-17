What we know so far: Impact of “Odette”, strongest typhoon to hit PH in 2021

- At least one person died on Friday in Typhoon Rai, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the national disaster agency has confirmed.
- The typhoon has uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barreled across the archipelago on Friday.
- More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummeled the southern and central regions of the country.
- The typhoon has disrupted communications in some areas and torn roofs off buildings.
Video courtesy of Acel Batistis Francisco
- Typhoon Rai had become a super typhoon before it made landfall on the Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres an hour.
- Wind speeds eased on Friday to 155 kilometres an hour, the state weather forecaster said.
- The typhoon is heading towards the popular tourist destination of Palawan island.
- Scores of flights were cancelled across the country on Thursday and dozens of ports temporarily closed after the weather bureau warned several meter-high storm surges could cause “life-threatening flooding” in low-lying coastal areas.
- Rai, locally named Odette, is hitting the Philippines late in the typhoon season, with most cyclones developing between July and October.
Video courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard