WHO UPDATE: Omicron poses higher reinfection risk but milder than Delta

Preliminary data from rigorous researches being conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) showed that the new Omicron variant could spread faster than other variants and has a higher chance of reinfection, but its effect is milder compared to the Delta variant.

“Emerging data from South Africa suggests increased risk of reinfection with Omicron,” WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing.

“There is also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta,” he added.

The WHO, however, noted that more data will be needed to make any conclusions.

The world body also highlighted the need for better surveillance to control the spread of the new variant.

Tedros warned that complacency at this time could worsen the situation.

“Any complacency now will cost lives,” he warned.

While the Omicron variant can transmit faster than the Delta variant, the WHO reiterated: “That does not mean that the virus is unstoppable. But it means the virus is more efficient at transmitting between human beings. And therefore we have to redouble our efforts to break those chains of transmission to protect ourselves to protect others.”

