Julia Barretto says only thing missing in her life is a ‘baby’ 

Julia Barretto did not hesitate to answer when she was asked if there’s anything that she wants in her life at this moment.

“A baby,” Barretto said in a vlog of her sister Dani with the title ‘Questions I never asked Julia’.

Dani then asked her sister if she was serious with her answer.

“It’s true! Yeah. That’s the only thing,” she said.

Julia said that she wants to have a baby at the age of 25, just like her sister.

“That’s it. I just want that. No really, it’s really just as simple as that,” said Julia.

Julia recently went viral after she starred with ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia in Moira Dela Torre’s Valentine music video.

The actress is reportedly in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson. Julia said that motherhood could somehow give her life more purpose.

“I feel like I have a purpose in this world and that purpose is to be a mother. So I don’t feel so fulfilled because yes. I like to take care of people,” Julia said.

Julia said that she is happy now with her life. She clarified that she’s referring to her life in general and not her love life.

“I am very happy because I’ve learned two important ingredients in life — contentment and gratitude,” she added. (TDT)