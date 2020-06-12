The Filipino Times receives “historic” award for chronicling reliable news for global Filipinos from Philippine Embassy

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE recognized The Filipino Times bestowing the “Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan” award during the celebration of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day as the Philippine Flag shone on Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

The award, presented by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana was received by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, and Publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East and the largest free newspaper in the UAE.

The award recognized The Filipino Times for “exhibiting global excellence as a chronicler of the voice and viewpoints fo the Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and for its invaluable role as a source of reliable and timely news and information in the genuine service of the Filipino migrant community.”

Describing the awarding as “historic”, the Ambassador underscored the importance of the role of the publication in keeping Filipinos in the UAE informed and educated about the most up-to-date news in the UAE and back home in the Philippines.

“The Filipino Times is already on its 7th year. Over the years it has developed a track record of boosting the confidence of the migrants in this community in terms of keeping them updated on the happenings here in this country that has adopted us. It’s so important in the age of pandemic that there is a reliable source for people to get information that will help them navigate this crisis,” said Amb. Quintana.

“We are honoured to receive from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE this wonderful recognition that recognizes and affirms our service to Filipinos in the UAE and globally. We are grateful to the UAE for taking care of Filipinos in their second home and for the flag tribute in Burj Khalifa in solidarity with the Philippines in its 122nd anniversary,” Dr Remo said.

“TFT is by the Filipinos and for the Filipinos. This award is dedicated to our avid TFT readers and viewers,” she added.

The publication, which celebrates its 7th anniversary on June 12, 2020, has been the source for Filipinos and other expats searching for the latest news and trending information through its print, social media, and digital platforms.

The Filipino Times has amassed over 4.5 million monthly views coming from a 100% increase since the first quarter of 2020. The increased level of engagement in its website is brought about by compounded numbers of visitors stemming from an 80% increase in social media reach, a 300% increase in direct search, an 80% surge in organic search as well as an 80% boost to numbers for its newly-launched mobile platforms WhatsApp and Telegram.