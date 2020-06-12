Friday, June 12, 2020

UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

Jun 12 2020

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months. ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign...

Ajman to temporarily close down beaches

Jun 11 2020

The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities have announced...

The Filipino Times receives “historic” award for chronicling reliable news for global Filipinos from Philippine Embassy

EDITOR'S CHOICE, Feature

Jun. 12, 20 | 11:04 pm

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE recognized The Filipino Times bestowing the “Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan” award during the celebration of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day as the Philippine Flag shone on Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

The award, presented by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana was received by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, and Publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East and the largest free newspaper in the UAE.

The award recognized The Filipino Times for “exhibiting global excellence as a chronicler of the voice and viewpoints fo the Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and for its invaluable role as a source of reliable and timely news and information in the genuine service of the Filipino migrant community.”

Describing the awarding as “historic”, the Ambassador underscored the importance of the role of the publication in keeping Filipinos in the UAE informed and educated about the most up-to-date news in the UAE and back home in the Philippines.

“The Filipino Times is already on its 7th year. Over the years it has developed a track record of boosting the confidence of the migrants in this community in terms of keeping them updated on the happenings here in this country that has adopted us. It’s so important in the age of pandemic that there is a reliable source for people to get information that will help them navigate this crisis,” said Amb. Quintana.

“We are honoured to receive from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE this wonderful recognition that recognizes and affirms our service to Filipinos in the UAE and globally. We are grateful to the UAE for taking care of Filipinos in their second home and for the flag tribute in Burj Khalifa in solidarity with the Philippines in its 122nd anniversary,” Dr Remo said.

“TFT is by the Filipinos and for the Filipinos. This award is dedicated to our avid TFT readers and viewers,” she added.

The publication, which celebrates its 7th anniversary on June 12, 2020, has been the source for Filipinos and other expats searching for the latest news and trending information through its print, social media, and digital platforms.

The Filipino Times has amassed over 4.5 million monthly views coming from a 100% increase since the first quarter of 2020. The increased level of engagement in its website is brought about by compounded numbers of visitors stemming from an 80% increase in social media reach, a 300% increase in direct search, an 80% surge in organic search as well as an 80% boost to numbers for its newly-launched mobile platforms WhatsApp and Telegram.

Philippine Embassy in the UAEThe Filipino Times

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

