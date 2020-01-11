BREAKING: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian airplane ‘unintentionally’

AP

After days of denying that it was involved in the crash of the Ukrainian airplane, Iranian military has now admitted that it had mistakenly shot down the aircraft killing at least 170 people onboard.

No less than Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed there was “human error” in mistakenly shooting down the Ukrainian plane last Wednesday.

In his tweet minutes ago, he said this was the result of their preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by its Armed Forces.

“Human error at time of crisis caused by Us adventurism led to disaster,” he tweeted.

The Iranian leader also expressed condolences to the families of at least 170 victims.

“Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations, “ he added.



Earlier, Iran denied having a hand on the crash of the Ukrainian plane saying the plane had met technical difficulties and was on fire before it crashed.

No immediate statement was available yet from Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who demanded answers on the incident which killed at least 63 Canadians.