BREAKING: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian airplane ‘unintentionally’

A 15-year-old teenager from Texas is the youngest victim in the series of deaths attributed to vaping. On December 31, officials of the Dallas Count Health and Humane Services, declared that the teen was the youngest victim of Evali, as reported by The New York Times....
WATCH: PNP official apologizes to GMA reporter over confiscation of phone
A Philippine National Police (PNP) Brigadier General has apologized to GMA news reporter Jun Veneracion after the former confiscated his phone during an altercation between the law enforcement and the devotees of Nazarene. Chief of the Southern Police District (SPD)...
Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls
Former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. bared during a press conference on Friday his plans to stage a comeback in the political arena in the year 2022. He said he will run for national position in 2022 elections but he is still undecided on what position he...
Dubai mall-goers spot Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Dubai Mall
Mall-goers were elated after they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, strolling at the Dubai Mall like a normal citizen? Shoppers were pleased upon seeing the Abu...
After days of denying that it was involved in the crash of the Ukrainian airplane, Iranian military has now admitted that it had mistakenly shot down the aircraft killing at least 170 people onboard.
No less than Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed there was “human error” in mistakenly shooting down the Ukrainian plane last Wednesday.
In his tweet minutes ago, he said this was the result of their preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by its Armed Forces.
“Human error at time of crisis caused by Us adventurism led to disaster,” he tweeted.
The Iranian leader also expressed condolences to the families of at least 170 victims.
“Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations, “ he added.
Earlier, Iran denied having a hand on the crash of the Ukrainian plane saying the plane had met technical difficulties and was on fire before it crashed.
No immediate statement was available yet from Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who demanded answers on the incident which killed at least 63 Canadians.
