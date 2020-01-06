JUST IN: UAE 5-year multiple entry tourist visa approved

In an apparent move to further boost tourism as well as allow the expat communities to bring their loved ones to the country, the UAE Cabinet today announced it has approved a first-ever five-year, multiple-entry tourist visa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter that the move aims to establish the UAE as a “major global tourism destination” and is hinged as well on the country’s thrust for the next 50 years.

“The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the Emirates,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Twitter.

Currently, tourists can stay in the UAE on a multi-entry visa for only 90 days, after which they would have to exit to have their papers renewed.