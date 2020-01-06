Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Woman faces trial in UAE after ordering cosmetics online. Here’s why

The Fujairah Court of Appeals is hearing the case of a woman who allegedly swore into a man after a heated argument on a social media platform. In a report on the Khaleej Times, court records showed that the man filed a complaint against the woman at the Fujairah...

Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi

A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a local man to death and crucifixion after he was convicted of killing a man, raping his niece and injuring two policemen. Police arrested the man during a shootout after he tried to steal a car in the Northwestern town of Aljouf....

Drunk driver sentenced to 2 years in jail for killing man

A criminal court in Bahrain sentenced a local man to two years in prison after they found him guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian when he banged into him while driving under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested the man after he ran over three pedestrians...

JUST IN: UAE 5-year multiple entry tourist visa approved

In an apparent move to further boost tourism as well as allow the expat communities to bring their loved ones to the country, the UAE Cabinet today announced it has approved a first-ever five-year, multiple-entry tourist visa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter that the move aims to establish the UAE as a “major global tourism destination” and is hinged as well on the country’s thrust for the next 50 years.

“The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the Emirates,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Twitter.

Currently, tourists can stay in the UAE on a multi-entry visa for only 90 days, after which they would have to exit to have their papers renewed.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

