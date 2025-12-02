Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

PICE-Qatar Chapter strengthens community ties through partnership with The Filipino Times

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – Qatar Chapter was among the 10 organizations that formalized a partnership with The Filipino Times during the first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Qatar, marking a renewed commitment to uplifting the Filipino community in the Gulf.

Held on Nov. 21, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and publisher of The Filipino Times, led the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), joined by representatives from the organization led by Dr. Mario S. Oligo and Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana.

Under the collaboration, both organizations aim to strengthen Filipino representation, enhance visibility for community-driven projects, and support recognition initiatives that celebrate Filipino achievements in Qatar. The agreement also opens avenues for broader media coverage that will highlight the chapter’s socio-civic work and cultural advocacy efforts.

The signing formed part of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards 2025, which honored outstanding Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait.

The event was made possible through the support of its generous sponsors:

Silver Sponsors

  • Ayala Land International Sales, Inc.
  • DMCI Homes

Support Sponsor

  • Philippine Airlines

The Filipino Times thanks the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – Qatar Chapter for joining the partnership and for its continued service to Filipinos in Qatar.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin14 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

