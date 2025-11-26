CIASI-UAE Chapter celebrates 4th founding anniversary in Ras Al Khaimah

The Confederation of Ilocano Association Inc. Samahang Ilokano (CIASI) UAE Chapter marked its 4th founding anniversary with an evening of camaraderie, cultural celebration, and community bonding.

Held on November 22, 2025, the milestone gathering was hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Chapter, bringing together members from across the UAE.

Filipino Social Club President Ericson Reyes and the board of directors also attended, joining in the celebration of the organization’s achievements.

The event highlighted CIASI’s role in fostering unity among Ilocanos and other Filipinos in the UAE, while providing a platform for networking and cultural engagement.

Members expressed optimism for continued growth and deeper involvement in the Filipino community in the years ahead.