CIASI-UAE Chapter celebrates 4th founding anniversary in Ras Al Khaimah

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin60 mins ago

The Confederation of Ilocano Association Inc. Samahang Ilokano (CIASI) UAE Chapter marked its 4th founding anniversary with an evening of camaraderie, cultural celebration, and community bonding.

Held on November 22, 2025, the milestone gathering was hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Chapter, bringing together members from across the UAE.

Filipino Social Club President Ericson Reyes and the board of directors also attended, joining in the celebration of the organization’s achievements.

The event highlighted CIASI’s role in fostering unity among Ilocanos and other Filipinos in the UAE, while providing a platform for networking and cultural engagement.

Members expressed optimism for continued growth and deeper involvement in the Filipino community in the years ahead.

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

