PICE Qatar to hold 9th General Assembly focused on sustainable futures

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Qatar Chapter will hold its 9th General Assembly on November 28, 2025, in Doha, which will include the election of the Board of Directors and Officers and the ceremonial oath-taking of new members.

Carrying the theme “Sustainable Futures: Empowering Engineers Through Knowledge, Innovation, and Global Excellence,” the annual gathering aims to strengthen collaboration and promote professional growth among Filipino civil engineers in Qatar.

The event will feature a series of technical presentations that reflect the chapter’s commitment to advancing engineering excellence and innovation. Topics include “Strategic Management of Deep Tunnel Projects in Qatar,” “Empowering the Next Generation: Knowledge, Innovation, and Global Excellence in Construction Professions,” and “The Close-out Process of the Project Management Cycle.”

Serving as one of the most anticipated occasions in PICE Qatar’s calendar, the General Assembly will also highlight key achievements from the past year and outline initiatives for 2026. Participants are expected to engage in discussions on sustainability, leadership, and emerging trends in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Qatar time) at Majestic 1 Hall, Holiday Villa Hotel, Doha.

